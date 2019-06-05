MAYER, Constance "Connie" Jean nee Miller
died peacefully on June 1, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. at the age of 85. Constance is survived by her husband, Anthony M. Mayer; brother, Roger Miller of Show Low, AZ and sister, Patricia Abietz of Fond Du Lac, WI. Connie graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy in Fond Du Lac, WI. in 1952. She married Anthony in 1955 and relocated in California in 1962. She raised her family of four in Lakewood, Ca. while her husband was employed by IBM and Boeing corporations ,retiring in 1992. From then until 2002, Tony and Connie toured the U.S. as full time RV'ers and retired in Tucson, AZ. residing at Tucson Estates. A Funeral Mass is schedule for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1950 West Irvington Pl. Visitation will be held a half hour prior to the Mass at the church. Graveside service will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the AZ. Veteran's Memorial Cemetery 15950 N. Luckett Road, Marana, AZ. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 5, 2019