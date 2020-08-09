1/
Constance Oles "Connie" Ferguson
1920 - 2020
FERGUSON, Constance "Connie" Oles

Passed away July 22, 2020. Born December 19, 1920, in Vaughn, New Mexico. Preceded in death by her sister, Harriet Alma Ralph and by her brother, Charles, who served in World War II and died in the Bataan Death March in the Philippines. She graduated from Belen (NM) High School as valedictorian of her class and attended business school in Clovis, NM. She worked as a clerk for the Southern Pacific Company in Tucumcari (NM), El Paso, and Tucson. She had lived in Tucson since 1951 and had been employed by the City of Tucson as secretary to the Mayor and as Council Reporter. She was employed by Tucson Electric Power Company as secretary to vice presidents for 26 years, retiring in 1982. She was married and divorced twice and had no children. She is survived by numerous friends and dozens of cousins. After retirement she was active in her neighborhood watch group, aerobics class and TEP Retirees Club. At Connie's request no services will be held and her body will be cremated. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Pima Council on Aging, 8467 E Broadway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85710, or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
