GRANILLO, Consuelo "Connie" Duarte
was born to Angelita Lares and Antonio Duarte on October 5, 1925, in Tucson, Arizona. Preceded in death by sisters, Nellie Valenzuela and Mary Vega; daughter, Gloria Gamez (Richie); grandson, Richie Gamez, Jr. and great-great-grandson, Patrick Shelby IV. Survived by brother, Ramon Duarte (Esther) and children, Vicente, Jr. (Jean), Francisco (Teri), Roberto (Dora), and Mercy Gamez. She had 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Consuelo loved gardening, reading, coloring, doing puzzles and watching classic movies. However, her greatest joy was being with family members. On January 12, 2020, at 94 years, she was called home by her Heavenly Father. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St Jude Children's Hospital or the .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 5, 2020