MAY, Coralie Lois
88, passed away peacefully October 4, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Coralie was born December 4, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI and grew up in Tucson where she graduated from Tucson High School. Soon after she took a trip to Hawaii which began a lifelong love of travel visiting every continent except Antarctica. She continued her education, graduating from Texas State University in 1981. Services will be at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sheperd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019