Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelio A. LOPEZ. View Sign

LOPEZ, Cornelio A. also known as "Cornelito" or "Corny", of Dudleyville, AZ passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. Cornelio was born November 5, 1944 in Esqueda, Sonora, Mexico to parents Cornelio and Ramona (Acedo) Lopez. At two years old his parents moved the family to Hayden, Arizona for a better future for their children. Cornelio graduated from Hayden High School in 1962. He attended Eastern Arizona college and graduated from the Machinist Program. From 1967-1968, Cornelio was drafted and served in Vietnam during the Tet offensive. During his time in Vietnam, he was exposed to Agent Orange and his life was never the same. After serving his time in Vietnam, he returned to Hayden. He worked as a machinist for Kennecott and ASARCO for 40 years. Cornelio also served his community as President of the Hayden-Winkelman Little League. He loved his work with the little league. He was married for 48 years to the love of his life, Cecilia. She was a devoted and caring wife. Together they had two sons, Billy and Arturo. Cornelio was very proud of his three granddaughters, Laura, Angelica, and Selena, and his grandson, Billy Jr. Cornelio is survived by his three sisters, Josie Zapata (Frank), Micaela Wasko (Denny), and Gerri Bracamonte (Chacho). He is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelio and Ramona Lopez, and brother, Arturo Lopez. Cornelito was a loving husband, father, Tata, brother, and friend. He will be missed and never forgotten. Services will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Josephs Parish, 300 Mountain View Dr., Hayden, Arizona, starting with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by GRIFFITH MORTUARY.





LOPEZ, Cornelio A. also known as "Cornelito" or "Corny", of Dudleyville, AZ passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. Cornelio was born November 5, 1944 in Esqueda, Sonora, Mexico to parents Cornelio and Ramona (Acedo) Lopez. At two years old his parents moved the family to Hayden, Arizona for a better future for their children. Cornelio graduated from Hayden High School in 1962. He attended Eastern Arizona college and graduated from the Machinist Program. From 1967-1968, Cornelio was drafted and served in Vietnam during the Tet offensive. During his time in Vietnam, he was exposed to Agent Orange and his life was never the same. After serving his time in Vietnam, he returned to Hayden. He worked as a machinist for Kennecott and ASARCO for 40 years. Cornelio also served his community as President of the Hayden-Winkelman Little League. He loved his work with the little league. He was married for 48 years to the love of his life, Cecilia. She was a devoted and caring wife. Together they had two sons, Billy and Arturo. Cornelio was very proud of his three granddaughters, Laura, Angelica, and Selena, and his grandson, Billy Jr. Cornelio is survived by his three sisters, Josie Zapata (Frank), Micaela Wasko (Denny), and Gerri Bracamonte (Chacho). He is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelio and Ramona Lopez, and brother, Arturo Lopez. Cornelito was a loving husband, father, Tata, brother, and friend. He will be missed and never forgotten. Services will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Josephs Parish, 300 Mountain View Dr., Hayden, Arizona, starting with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by GRIFFITH MORTUARY. Funeral Home Griffith Mortuary

101 Johnston Dr

Kearny , AZ 85137

(520) 363-5353 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close