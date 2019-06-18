CIVALIER, Craig



Craig died suddenly on May 20, 2019 after suffering a massive heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Scahill; his sons, Cody and Brooks (Linda) Civalier; grandchildren, Aiden (Cody), Jaxon, Quincy and Dylan (Brooks) of Phoenix; stepchildren, Ethan Swan (Heather Anderson) and Abigail Scahill; mother, Henrietta Civalier; sister-in-law, Patty Civalier; niece and nephews, Aimee, Adam, Alex and Aaron as well as the extended Scahill family are also mourning his death. He is also survived by many friends and colleagues in Arizona and in his home state of New York. Craig is predeceased by his brother, David and his first wife, Peggy Civalier. Their deaths were a blow to Craig, who vowed to have them live through him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig's name to the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection or the Community Water Coalition of Southern Arizona, both of Tucson. These will honor his commitment to the environment, particularly in the place he loved so much. A Memorial dedication will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Oro Valley Community Center. Another will occur in Rochester, NY, Craig's hometown - date to be determined.







