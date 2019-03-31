Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig W. MOLLOY. View Sign

MOLLOY, Craig W. passed away March 27, 2019 after a year of combatting pancreatic cancer, four days after his 57th birthday. Craig was the owner and founder of Judicial Courier, which began as Craig W. Molloy & Associates in 1987. The firm served legal papers on behalf of many local clients. A Tucson native, Craig attended Peter Howell Elementary, Alice Vail Jr. High, Salpointe High School, and the University of Arizona, where he earned a degree in business. He enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of sports, and developed many great friendships playing badminton, tennis and pool. Craig is pre-deceased by his parents, Judge John F. Molloy and Josephine Alexis Molloy, and by one sister, Eva Jo (Horst) Bansner. He is survived by sisters, Marjorie (Michael) Letson and Karen (Joel) Sebring, and brothers, John J. Molloy and Thomas A. (Andrea) Molloy MD. He also is survived by 15 nieces and nephews, Kai Bansner, Joline Riddle, Joseph Letson, Jessica Hamilton, Eva Letson, Leif Bansner, Clay Letson, Nick Letson, Nathan Letson, Josephine Sebring, Dascha Letson, Eva Molloy, Alexis Molloy, Charlotte Molloy and Josie Molloy. Craig was active in their lives, celebrating milestones and holidays with his beloved relatives. Join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway.





