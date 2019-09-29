STUBBS, Curtis Lyle
12/9/1948 - 9/14/2019
Born Bethesda, MD. Predeceased by parents, Lyle Curtis Stubbs and Edith Marie Schnittker Stubbs. Survived by sister, Donna Stubbs Dunlap; son, Joel Irvine and granddaughter, Erynn Irvine. Creative Writing B.A. from the Univ. of Arizona, Curt was active in the sci-fi community from the early 1970s until his death, was beloved "chili chef" at Tuscon sci-fi conventions. Curt came out as gay in the 1980s but stayed on good terms with ex-wife Mahala Stubbs Sweebe. Though original he was also "Tucson's Walt Whitman," Poet Laureate at So. AZ Senior Pride, and was an inspiring voice of the LGBTQ Community for diversity and acceptance. He was honored as the top Docent at the Univ. of Arizona's Poetry Center and was beloved as a mentor to many there.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019