Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Lyle Stubbs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STUBBS, Curtis Lyle



12/9/1948 - 9/14/2019



Born Bethesda, MD. Predeceased by parents, Lyle Curtis Stubbs and Edith Marie Schnittker Stubbs. Survived by sister, Donna Stubbs Dunlap; son, Joel Irvine and granddaughter, Erynn Irvine. Creative Writing B.A. from the Univ. of Arizona, Curt was active in the sci-fi community from the early 1970s until his death, was beloved "chili chef" at Tuscon sci-fi conventions. Curt came out as gay in the 1980s but stayed on good terms with ex-wife Mahala Stubbs Sweebe. Though original he was also "Tucson's Walt Whitman," Poet Laureate at So. AZ Senior Pride, and was an inspiring voice of the LGBTQ Community for diversity and acceptance. He was honored as the top Docent at the Univ. of Arizona's Poetry Center and was beloved as a mentor to many there.







STUBBS, Curtis Lyle12/9/1948 - 9/14/2019Born Bethesda, MD. Predeceased by parents, Lyle Curtis Stubbs and Edith Marie Schnittker Stubbs. Survived by sister, Donna Stubbs Dunlap; son, Joel Irvine and granddaughter, Erynn Irvine. Creative Writing B.A. from the Univ. of Arizona, Curt was active in the sci-fi community from the early 1970s until his death, was beloved "chili chef" at Tuscon sci-fi conventions. Curt came out as gay in the 1980s but stayed on good terms with ex-wife Mahala Stubbs Sweebe. Though original he was also "Tucson's Walt Whitman," Poet Laureate at So. AZ Senior Pride, and was an inspiring voice of the LGBTQ Community for diversity and acceptance. He was honored as the top Docent at the Univ. of Arizona's Poetry Center and was beloved as a mentor to many there. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close