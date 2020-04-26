FRIEDMAN, Cynthia Ann Barr
January 9, 1955 - April 7, 2020
Cynthia Ann Barr Friedman, age 65 of Tucson, AZ passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1955 in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Darwin and Margaret Barr. Beloved wife of Steven Friedman whom she married September 8, 1979 in Howell, MI. Dear sister to Deb Lekander (Dan Gates), Jody (Scott) Gross and Tricia Wilson. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Darwin (March 11, 2005). Cindy graduated from Howell High School in 1974. She moved with her husband, Steve, to Tucson, AZ, in 1980 where they enjoyed a wonderful life for 40 years. Cindy valued spending time with Steve, her dog and her beautiful gift of knitting. She enjoyed and will be missed by her knitting communities: Old Pueblo Knitter's Guild, Project Linus, and the TVLC. Cindy donated more than 700 hand knitted baby hats to Tanque Verde Lutheran Church's (TVLC) Newborn Project. Cindy loved her family immensely as they loved her. Cindy was a kind soul loved by all who knew her. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 26, 2020