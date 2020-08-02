JAKOBS, Cynthia M(nee Gallert)62, of Tucson, AZ, entered into unexpected rest July 24, 2020.Born July 29, 1957, she was the beloved wife and soulmateof 43 years to Hans-Jürgen; daughter of the lateFrank T and Eleanore Gallert, daughter-in-law of thelate Ernst and Anni Jakobs; dear sister ofGerald (Dawn) Gallert, and Michelle M (Dennis)Voytovich; fond aunt of Eric (Nicole) Gallertand Sarah (Connor) Crooks. Due to virus restrictions,a memorial will be held at a more responsible time.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to herbeloved Tohono Chul Park or the German Shepherd Rescue.Arrangements by OASIS MORTUARY.