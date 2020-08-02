1/
Cynthia M. (Gallert) Jakobs
1957 - 2020
JAKOBS, Cynthia M

(nee Gallert)

62, of Tucson, AZ, entered into unexpected rest July 24, 2020.

Born July 29, 1957, she was the beloved wife and soulmate

of 43 years to Hans-Jürgen; daughter of the late

Frank T and Eleanore Gallert, daughter-in-law of the

late Ernst and Anni Jakobs; dear sister of

Gerald (Dawn) Gallert, and Michelle M (Dennis)

Voytovich; fond aunt of Eric (Nicole) Gallert

and Sarah (Connor) Crooks. Due to virus restrictions,

a memorial will be held at a more responsible time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her

beloved Tohono Chul Park or the German Shepherd Rescue.

Arrangements by OASIS MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
