ROMANO, D. Michael



a long time Tucson resident, born March 29, 1945, died June 21, 2020.



Mike was raised in Westport, CT, graduated from Duke University, received his J.D. degree from the University of Arizona School of Law, then went on to receive a LLM degree in Taxation from New York University School of Law. Mike returned to Tucson and began his legal career as a tax and real estate attorney for many years. He was an avid and accomplished golfer who loved his work as much as his golf. A true competitor in everything he did. Mike retired from law to create the golf learning center known as The Practice Tee.



Mike is survived by his brother, Bruce A. Romano (wife Peg); his two children, Michael G. Romano (grandson Kourosh); his daughter, Kimberly A. Romano; his beloved nieces, Julia E. Romano and Maggie Carson Jurow (husband, Matthew).



The family wishes to thank Brookdale Santa Catalina Assisted Living where Mike spent the last few years of his life and Tenney B. Kentro, M.D., his physician, friend, and longtime golfing partner.



In honor of Mike, please consider making a donation to the Toole Family Memory Center at Banner Alzheimer's Institute. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









