Dabney R. Altaffer
ALTAFFER, Dabney R.

92, passed away on September 2, 2020. The son of Maurice and Jeanne Rocher Altaffer, he began his life in Tucson at the Stork's nest. He spent his early years in Nogales, where his father was the American Consul. With the start of World War II, the State Department transferred the family to Germany and later to Switzerland. Dabney spent his formative years in Europe, where he learned to speak five languages. He returned to the States to attend Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, where he met Katherine Worth, the love of his life. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany.

He returned to the States in 1952, where he and Katherine were married. They moved to Tucson, where Dabney received his law degree from the University of Arizona. He and his friend, William E. Strickland, established a law firm that specialized in Indian Law, where they spent many years representing the Tohono O'odam, Ak-Chin and Quechan Indian nations. They were eventually joined by their two sons, and their long and fruitful partnership flourished.

Dabney believed in giving back to the community and over the years he served as president of the Board of the Arizona Heart Association; was on the boards of Green Fields Country Day School and the Arizona Women's Clinic; was a member of the Board of Directors and of the Presidents' Circle of Planned Parenthood of Southern Arizona; and was a member of the Pima County, Arizona State, and American Bar Associations.

He spent his later years traveling with Kate and enjoying the company of his family. He was a kind and loving man who took particular delight in his family and grandchildren.

Dabney was preceded in death by his wife, Kate and son, William. He is survived by his son, Thomas (Pam) Altaffer; daughter-in-law, Colette Altaffer and grandchildren, Alexander and Katherine. At his request, funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Planned Parenthood of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
