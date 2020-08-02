GATES, Daisy Lee
January 5, 1933 - July 19, 2020
After a long, full life dedicated to the service of others, Daisy Lee Gates went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the age of 87. Daisy was born on January 5, 1933 to the late Naomi Steele and Earl R. Steele. The second of seven children, Daisy moved with her family from Iowa to Arizona in 1941. After graduating high school, Daisy enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served as a teletype operator during the Korean War. Daisy wed fellow Airman Alden "Bud" Gates in 1952 and went on to raise three children, Valerie, Alden "Butch" and Grant. After 62 years of marriage, Daisy lost the love of her life to Alzheimer's disease in 2014. Two years later, Butch joined Bud in heaven after a brave battle with multiple myeloma. Over the years, Daisy was an active member of 22nd Street Baptist Church in Tucson where she devoted her talents to the choir. Along with her deep and abiding love for the Lord, Daisy enjoyed puzzles, camping and baking. Above all, Daisy treasured spending time with her large, loud family who will always remember her perfect handwriting, infectious laugh and the mischievous glint in her eye. Daisy is survived by her daughter, Valerie Jean Thomson and husband Robert; son, Grant Earl Gates and wife Kathy; daughter-in-law, Carrie Gates; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, four siblings, as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Due to the current pandemic, funerals arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Arrangements by Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care.