GOWEN, Dale Edward
83 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born December 7, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was a resident of Tucson, Arizona at the time of passing. Dale is reunited, with his wife of 27 years, Amy Gowen; sibling, William T Gowen and his parents, William J. and Lucille M. Gowen. He is survived by his children, Amber Gowen Ripp, Jonelle Sherwood (Scott), Ann Gowen, Jean Gowen , Larry Gowen (Carrie); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Donate Life America (DLA). Arrangements by BRINGS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 10, 2020