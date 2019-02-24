Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale GRUNSETH. View Sign

GRUNSETH, Dale passed away February 10, 2019 at age 90 in Albuquerque, NM. Dale and his wife Fae lived in Tucson for 40+ years. Dale worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 years. He was active in several Lutheran churches. During retirement Dale volunteered for suicide prevention organizations. Dale is survived by his son, Mark; daughter, Benita; their spouses; three grandchildren; and a great-grandson. There will be a service for family in the White Mountains. There will be a Celebration of Life in Wisconsin during Ingram Days in August.





