1/1
Dale William Frei
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREI , Dale William

65, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on September 16, 2020 after a valiant fight against esophageal cancer since 2015. Dale was born in Janesville, WI, in 1955. He moved to Tucson with his parents in the 1960s, but never lost his love of the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field. Dale loved working on muscle cars and dabbled in racing Sprint and Funny cars. He was well known and respected in the Automobile/RV industry in Tucson for over 50 years. He had fun teaching his children about car maintenance and fixing cars or engines…with Kool and the Gang playing in the background! He enjoyed traveling with Mary Alice in the RV, and spoiling Serina, his German Shepherd. Dale leaves four children, Tasha Peck (Tony), Shawn Pendergast (Joe), Justin Niece (Lily) and Jeffrey Frei (Amanda) and five grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Dan Frei (Jean) and Dick (Linda) and his beloved aunt, Sr. Linae Frei. Dale will be missed by his wife Mary Alice, of 32 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Lorraine Frei. There will be a private Mass and interment in the future. In remembrance of Dale, please consider a donation to the No Kid Hungry program at AZ Food Bank Network (http://www.azfoodbanks.org/) or to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse (https://www.emergecenter.org/) Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND BURIAL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care
1687 W Prince Rd #101
Tucson, AZ 85705
(520) 347-4443
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved