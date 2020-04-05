FEEMSTER, Dalyce Victoria
January 6, 1938 - March 23, 2020
Dalyce was born in Glen Ullin, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Victor and Elfrieda (Braun) Kinnischtzke. Dalyce passed away on March 23, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona following an illness. She was 82 years old. Dalyce was an avid University of Arizona sports fan and was especially fond of the U of A Women's Basketball team. One of the things she loved was the richness of the Native American Culture. She met her husband in Los Angeles and they relocated to Tucson where she worked for the Social Security Administration. Dalyce was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Feemster; son, Dereck Feemster and her beloved dog, Rocky. She leaves to mourn her family loved ones, Carol Kinnischtzke, Lyle and Lynn Kinnischtzke, Lauren Schroeder, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to U of A Athletic Department on behalf of the Lady Cats www.arizonawildcats.com/sports by attending a game, or purchasing season tickets in her honor. Or you could make a contribution to The Arizona State Museum at the University of Arizona which is located on land that has been inhabited by Indigenous peoples for 13,000 years. Today, there are 22 federally recognized tribes with reservation lands in the state of Arizona. Make your contribution to the AZ State Museum, 1013 E. University Blvd, PO Box 210026, Tucson, Arizona 85721-0026.
Arrangements are gratefully appreciated by DESERT ROSE HEATHER, Cremation and Burial.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 5, 2020