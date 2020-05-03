TRETIAK, Dan



passed away March 15, 2020. Born in Long Island in 1937, he moved as a teenager to Tucson. In high school he worked for the Arizona Daily Star. Dan's eclectic career was China focused. He received a BA and MA in Chinese history from UofA, an MA in East Asian Studies (Harvard) and a PhD in Political Science (Stanford). In 1961 at the East-West Center in Hawaii he met Lois Dougan; in 1962 they moved to Hong Kong and were married in June 1964. In 1968-71 Dan worked for a think tank under Westinghouse. In 1971-77, he taught Political Science at York University (Toronto). Dan wrote extensively about Chinese foreign policy. He supported Sino-US ties, meeting with Premier Zhou Enlai just before Nixon's 1972 visit. In Hong Kong (1977-98) Dan consulted and bought Chinese antiques. Dan was passionate for a Japanese woodblock printer, Haku Maki, and in 2007 published The Life and Works of Haku Maki. They moved to Beijing in 1998. Lois ran the Economist Group's office and Dan successfully marketed his antiques. Lois was with him at home in Beijing, where Dan really wanted to die. Dan leaves his brother, Robert and sister-in-law Debbie of Las Vegas.









