1/1
Daniel Dee Leineweber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEINEWEBER, Daniel Dee

74, of Tucson passed away on August 19, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jim and Mary Alice Dee Leineweber, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia and his four children, James (Christine), Judyann Martin (Chris), Joseph (Kyleen) and Abigail Lake (Matt). He was Pop Dan to his 12 loving grandchildren. Dan was the oldest brother to Greg, Bob, Bill, Maryanne Deagen and Sally Moggenburg. Dan was a Civil Engineer in heavy construction. His career eventually brought him to Tucson, where the family has been settled for the past 37 years. Donations in his honor may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved