VALDEZ, Daniel E. Sr.,



born: June 21, 1938 - eternal rest: April 24, 2019



Daniel loved to spend time outdoors with family and friends, either golfing, hunting, camping/fishing and working on his vehicles. He also loved telling family and friends of "back in the day" stories that's how he referred to the them. Daniel is preceded in death by his son, Daniel E. Valdez, Jr.; his parents, Pedro and Mercedes Valdez; three brothers and his sister. Surviving Daniel are his daughters and sons-in-law, Veronica "Vivi" (John) Paz and Angela "Angie" (Jim) Klingengburg, his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, nine brothers, numerous nephews and nieces. Also surviving Daniel are his four stepchildren, Gloria Young, Gene Reyna, Bobby Reyna and Alicia Rodriguez; their children and grandchildren/great-grandchildren, and partner of 42 years, Virginia Torres. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., Rosary 11:00 a.m., Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. All will be held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave., Tucson, AZ. Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by J. WARREN FUNERAL SERVICES, Casa Grande AZ.







