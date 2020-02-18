Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Daniel Wayne Bleyl

Daniel Wayne Bleyl Obituary
BLEYL, Daniel Wayne

1/29/1994 - 2/9/2020

Daniel was born at Tucson Medical Center during a Wildcat Basketball game. He played Little League baseball at CDO LL and was a member of Tucson STARS and FAST swim teams as well as Ford Aquatics. At PRCA he was a member of the state championship baseball team and the state runner-up boys swim team. He graduated from Ironwood Ridge High School in 2012 and attended college at the US Military Academy at West Point, where he also swam and was a member of the water polo team, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Daniel was awarded the Soldiers Medal for Heroism because of a night water rescue in the Hudson River. At the time of his death he was serving his country as an Army Sgt., Combat Engineer, at Ft Lewis Washington. He is survived by his older sisters, Shawna and Erin; his parents, Mary Beth and Wally, and his paternal grandmother, Martha Bleyl. Daniel was a child of God and joins his paternal grandfather, Wallace Bleyl and his maternal grandparents, Pete and Dorothy Korchnak in God's heavenly home. Daniel grew up in AWANA at Casas Church and received the Meritorious Award. Services are Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Casas Church in Oro Valley followed by burial with full military honors at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Rd. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 18, 2020
