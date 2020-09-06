GINSBACH, Darleen Ann and Frank
Darleen passed with faith, into God's arms on August 28, 2020. She was one of seven children born to George and Dorothy Fritz. She was born at home during a snow storm on February 11, 1936, in Falls City, NE.
After graduating from High School she moved to Omaha to attend and complete Business school. There, on a blind date she met the man she would lovingly spend the next 60 years with, Air Force Staff Sgt. Frank N. Ginsbach (deceased June 19, 2017), marrying in 1957.
Darleen and Frank raised two children, Cynthia Gray (William) and Frank Ginsbach Jr. (Jerri). Six grandchildren followed, Timothy Gray (Ashley), Michele Shacter (Jonathan), Megan James (Ryan), Christian Ginsbach (deceased), Keeli Ginsbach and Kacee Ginsbach. Also as Darleen called them, the light of her life, six great-grandchildren, Matthew and Mila Gray, Olivia, Sophie and Benjamin Shacter and Liam James. Darleen and Frank were involved grandparents assisting with school pick up/drop off, music, riding and sports lessons. They both loved spending time with them, playing cards, sharing live theater and celebrating their individual achievements. Darleen many times expressed how fortunate she was to have gained wonderful extended family by the marriages of her grandchildren.
Darleen developed many long and lasting friendships working 25 years as a mortgage loan processor, a 40-year member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and playing Bunco monthly for the last several years. She loved to travel and knew she was very fortunate to have been able to live in and visit many countries throughout the world. These experiences held many fond memories for her. Darleen also had an appreciation and took thorough enjoyment from many styles of music, musical theater and going to the movies. As she herself said, a life well lived.
We have all cherished knowing, loving and having her as a part of our lives. In lieu of flowers Darleen asked for any donations be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, AZ chapter. The family would also like to thank Arista hospice and Dr. Jeffrey Mayer and staff for their support.Private graveside services were held at All Faith's memorial Park on September 4, 2020. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.