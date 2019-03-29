Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Louise LeCLAIR. View Sign

LeCLAIR, Darlene Louise A desert artisan who practiced the old crafts of family nurturer, community builder, faithful wife, and landscape painter. Darlene always told her children "If something is worth doing, it is worth doing right." and that is exactly how she lived her full life. On the night of March 27, 2019, with almost 88 years non-stop energy, Darlene went home to be reunited with William James LeClair, her loving husband of 57 years. Everyone who knew Darlene recognized her unending graciousness and wisdom. A military wife, who eventually settled in the Tucson area, Darlene found unlimited joy in the family and community she so suddenly leaves behind. She is survived by her two sons, Steve and Bruce and her daughter, Carla. She is also survived by her four granddaughters, and two grandsons, as well as three great-granddaughters. Darlene will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 109 in Corona De Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Corona Cares and Youth on Their Own, Vail School District.





