COOK, Darwin Isaac



98, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born September 20, 1921 in Pocatello, Idaho. Darwin joined the Army in December 1942. He was a member of the 187th Combat Engineers Battalion, serving as a Chief Communication Specialist and reached the rank of Master Sergeant. Before deploying to Europe, he married his first wife, Maurine Hyde at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was involved in the Ardennes Campaign, the crossing of the Rhine River, and the occupation of Germany. In 1962 Darwin and his family moved to Tucson where he began working for Southern Arizona Bank. He served as a Bishop in the Tucson Stake and Stake Patriarch for the Tucson East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and Maurine served a mission for the Church in South Africa. Darwin was known and loved by all for his kindness, love and spiritual guidance. Darwin was preceded in death by his first wife, Maurine; his son, Gary and grandson, Christopher. He is survived by his second wife, LaVone Cox-Cook; his sons, Craig (Kathy), Randy (Leilani), Paul (Myrna) and Bruce (Cally); 16 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Fairmount Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, 6150 E. Fairmount St., Tucson AZ 85712. The Viewing will be at 9:00 a.m. with the Funeral Services following at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







