JONES, David A.61, died on September 26, 2020, at his home in Tucson, AZ. At his request, no service will be held. David was born July 10, 1959, in Portland, ME. He was a member of the United States Air Force, a life-long NRA member, and an avid Chicago Bears fan. He also loved his church and serving Christ.He is survived by three children and their spouses: David Jr. and Kimberly Jones of Florida; Sean and Kayla Jones of Pennsylvania and Scott Jones of Arizona; grandchildren, Braedan, Carter, Kinlee and Tucker; siblings, Jean Carolan, Harold Stoddard III, Vicki Trout and Herbert Stoddard.He was preceded in death by his siblings, John and Larry Stoddard and his wife and love of his life, Tami Hartman Jones. Condolences may be sent to 1111 Limberlost Dr #261, Tucson, AZ 85719.