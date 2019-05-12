Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

KUNZ, David A.



long time Tucson resident and pilot passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2019. He bravely fought cancer and pulmonary fibrosis for two and a half years. Born July 22, 1941 in Spokane WA, after high school, Dave was a rodeo cowboy before joining the Army and serving in a tank unit in Germany. In 1965, Dave moved to Arizona to attend Cochise College where he met his future wife, Susan Gillett of Douglas. After graduating from Cochise, he attended the UofA before deciding to follow his dream and learned to fly at Ryan Field. He served 26 years as a special agent/pilot for the Border Patrol, US Customs and DEA. Upon retirement he became a tanker pilot fighting wildfire and oil spill disasters. He was also a stunt pilot in several Hollywood films. Dave was a well-respected airman who made friends around the world during his years of travel and adventure. Dave is survived by his loving wife of nearly 52 years, Susan Kunz and daughter, Lindsey Kunz of Tucson. He is predeceased by son, John Kunz in 2017. Also survived by sister, Diane Kunz of Wilbur WA; sister, Julie Ernsberger and brother, George Kunz both of Mesa, AZ. At his request, there will be no services. Donations may be made in his name to TMC Hospice or a . Arrangements entrusted to BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







