|
|
KING, David Austen
Dave's full life came to a peaceful end February 11, 2020, slipping away quietly in the presence of family. He had an enormous impact on those he touched in his life - family, students and community, and for this we are eternally grateful. Dave was born on October 6, 1932 in Waconia, MN. His childhood was filled with explorations of farms, forests, and fields. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Minnesota, receiving a B.S. degree in Forestry in 1954. In 1955 he entered the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and served in South Korea near the DMZ. After an honorable discharge as a 1st Lieutenant, he returned to Waconia and married, Patricia Wagener, on November 10, 1956. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage together. Dave returned to the U of MN in 1957, completing his M.F. (1961) and Ph.D. (1965) in Forest Economics. His sons, George and Tom, where born during this time. Then began a 30-year career at the University of Arizona in Tucson as professor in the Department of Watershed Management (later the School of Renewable Natural Resources). Dave mentored 15 Doctoral and 27 Masters students who went on to serve in academic and government positions in the United States and internationally. His scholarly publications focused on outdoor recreation economics. Dave participated in outdoor adventures and backpacking trips with family in CO, NM, WY and AZ, including two rim-to-rim-to-rim trips in the Grand Canyon. Dave passionately hunted Mearns quail in the grasslands of southern AZ with his three successive Brittany Spaniels, Heidi, Sandy and Teeka. As a leader in the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Association (OFLNA), beginning in 1980, he served for 20 years as editor of the monthly publication, the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Gazette. The Gazette focused on cultural and natural aspects of the neighborhood. Dave's vision and focus were instrumental in the Gazette's success and contributed to the growth and maturation of the OFLNA, positively impacting the future of the neighborhood. Dave and Pat enjoyed international traveling. Paris was a frequent destination. A rented apartment allowed absorption of the local environs. Trips to the Kung ancestral home in Switzerland were memorable. His solo trek into the Alps, and staying overnight in a mountain hut, was a highlight. Dave and Pat spent six months in New South Wales, Australia, while on sabbatical in 1985. Retiring in 1995 from the U of A, Dave began in earnest his black and white photography hobby. Landscapes, architecture and candid people photos were subjects. He produced a wide catalog of photographs and displayed many at the San Pedro Chapel during the Old Ft. Lowell Artisan's art show. Visits and travels with grandchildren were a highlight after retirement. Biannual gatherings at a rustic cabin in Greer, AZ enabled hiking and fishing with the extended family. Grandchildren were treated to a trip with the grandparents after turning ten years old, producing lasting memories for both. Dave is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, George (Mary) and Tom (Kelly); six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dave/Dad/Grandpa will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at the San Pedro Chapel in Tucson at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to OFLNA (https://oldfortlowellneighborhood.org/). Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 19, 2020