BORNSTEIN, David Passed away on March 15, 2019 lovingly surrounded by his family. He was born in Mexico City on June 23, 1942 where because of his heritage he attended Jewish Schools. He lived in Nogales, Sonora for many years where he was an audio technician at a radio station. David moved to Tucson in 1968 and worked as a lead person in the area of sheet metal and plating at a manufacturing company for over 23 years. He is preceded in death by his mother, Cristina; father, Abraham and sister, Frida. He is survived by his wife, Mary of 45 years; his daughter, Susanne "Susie" and son, David (Janet); three grandchildren, Aniela, David and Olivia; his sisters, Rebeca, Miriam (Oscar); his brother, Abraham and many nieces, nephews and cousins. God has chosen to take you to your eternal rest. We will miss you and will always remember you. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place after Mass at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.





204 S. Stone Ave.

Tucson , AZ 85701-1911

204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson , AZ 85701-1911
520-622-7429
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019

