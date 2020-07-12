MUNGER, David H., M.D.
of Tubac, AZ., passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Milwaukee, WI. January 23, 1936. David was brilliant, humble, caring and loved by all who were blessed to know him. He graduated from Northwestern University Medical School but did his undergraduate studies at Wisconsin and Iowa State, where he played guard on their football teams. David spent two years in the Public Health Service on the Navajo Reservation and finished his orthopedic surgery training at the University of New Mexico. He became Medical Director/Chief Surgeon of Carrie Tingley Children's Hospital in New Mexico and was in this position for seven years. He belonged to many medical organizations and received numerous coveted awards. In 1977 he and his family moved to Tubac, Az. He worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in the emergency dept. for 15 years. He became an avid mountain biker, competing all over the west. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth. He is survived by three siblings, his wife of 60 years, Janice, and by children, Brad, Molly, Mindy, and Max. His thirteen grandchildren affectionately called him Bubba. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
in honor of David H. Munger, M.D. (Phone 844-739-0849) Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME, INC