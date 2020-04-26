Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David John Lewis III. View Sign Service Information Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial 1040 North Columbus Blvd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-322-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID, John Lewis III,



76, died April 9, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born November 14, 1943 in Bethpage, NY son of John and Bettie David who predeceased him.



John served on the USS Dahlgren during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his enlistment he graduated from Utica College and Syracuse University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked in the defense industry for 42 years with Texas Instruments, Dallas, Texas and Raytheon, Tucson, Arizona on numerous programs including HARM and UAI. In retirement, he focused his love of music and guitars as a member and president of Desert Bluegrass Association. He was a member of Single Action Shooting Society. Atypical Parkinsons (PSP) curtailed his activities in his later years. John is survived by his wife, Karen; brother, Robert (Bob) and sisters, Polly and Alice and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of John's life and remembrance will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember John may donate to Hermitage No Kill Cat Shelter, Tucson or Humane Society of Southern Arizona or an animal . Fair winds and following seas, John. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.











DAVID, John Lewis III,76, died April 9, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born November 14, 1943 in Bethpage, NY son of John and Bettie David who predeceased him.John served on the USS Dahlgren during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his enlistment he graduated from Utica College and Syracuse University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked in the defense industry for 42 years with Texas Instruments, Dallas, Texas and Raytheon, Tucson, Arizona on numerous programs including HARM and UAI. In retirement, he focused his love of music and guitars as a member and president of Desert Bluegrass Association. He was a member of Single Action Shooting Society. Atypical Parkinsons (PSP) curtailed his activities in his later years. John is survived by his wife, Karen; brother, Robert (Bob) and sisters, Polly and Alice and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of John's life and remembrance will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember John may donate to Hermitage No Kill Cat Shelter, Tucson or Humane Society of Southern Arizona or an animal . Fair winds and following seas, John. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close