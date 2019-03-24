WINDSOR, David L. U of A Dean Emeritus of Admissions and Records passed away at The Villas on La Canada in Tucson on February 17, 2019. David was born in Casa Grande, AZ on July 4, 1921 and was a true Arizona native; having grown up in Prescott, he then came to the University of Arizona where he earned his degree in English. After his service to his country in WWII (Purple Heart recipient), he came back to Tucson, married, completed his Master's degree and worked in the Admissions office at the UofA for over 38 years, first as Veteran's Coordinator, then Asst Registrar, Registrar and then ultimately as Dean of Admissions and Records. He was preceded in death by Charlotte, his wife of 44 years. He is survived by his daughter, Randi (Tom Roof) and his grandson, Tony Miranda and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a true Renaissance Man and will be dearly missed. The family wishes to thank his caregivers at The Villas and Casa de la Luz Hospice for their loving help, care and concern. A Celebration of David's Life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Trinity Church or to Casa de la Luz Hospice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary