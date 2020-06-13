INGBER , David M.
November 13, 1949 - May31, 2020
A long-time resident of Tucson, David died
--
Sunday, May 31, 2020 from cancer.
--
David loved golf, fantasy football,
--
spending time with friends and traveling.
--
He will be missed by family and friends.
--
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & BURIAL.
November 13, 1949 - May31, 2020
A long-time resident of Tucson, David died
--
Sunday, May 31, 2020 from cancer.
--
David loved golf, fantasy football,
--
spending time with friends and traveling.
--
He will be missed by family and friends.
--
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & BURIAL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 13, 2020.