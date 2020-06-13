David M. Ingber
1949 - 2020
INGBER , David M.

November 13, 1949 - May31, 2020

A long-time resident of Tucson, David died

--

Sunday, May 31, 2020 from cancer.

--

David loved golf, fantasy football,

--

spending time with friends and traveling.

--

He will be missed by family and friends.

--

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & BURIAL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
