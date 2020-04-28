SWARTOS, David Marlan
age 77, died Thursday. April 23, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ ofCovid 19. Born July 19, 1942 in Mt Vernon, WA. Graduated 1965 fromWestern Washington University. Retired after 26 years teaching inToppenish and Arlington, WA. Owned Wright Home Inspection forten years and nine years working for FEMA as a Travel Mgr. Survived by his wife, Janice "JO" Swartos; daughters, Kristi (Jesse) Muna, her son, Ole Rodriguez; Amy (Andy) Goebel, two sons, Oskar and Milo; sisters, Carolyn Swenson of Madison, SD, Sonja (Dick) Jansen of Lynden, WA, Peggy (Dave) Yost of Seattle, WA; mother of his children, Mary Nolte of Mt Vernon, WA. He will be missed by many. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2020