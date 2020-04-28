David Marlan Swartos

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Marlan Swartos.
Service Information
Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery
18751 S La Canada Dr
Sahuarita, AZ
85629
(520)-625-7400
Obituary
Send Flowers

SWARTOS, David Marlan

age 77, died Thursday. April 23, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ ofCovid 19. Born July 19, 1942 in Mt Vernon, WA. Graduated 1965 fromWestern Washington University. Retired after 26 years teaching inToppenish and Arlington, WA. Owned Wright Home Inspection forten years and nine years working for FEMA as a Travel Mgr. Survived by his wife, Janice "JO" Swartos; daughters, Kristi (Jesse) Muna, her son, Ole Rodriguez; Amy (Andy) Goebel, two sons, Oskar and Milo; sisters, Carolyn Swenson of Madison, SD, Sonja (Dick) Jansen of Lynden, WA, Peggy (Dave) Yost of Seattle, WA; mother of his children, Mary Nolte of Mt Vernon, WA. He will be missed by many. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.

logo
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.