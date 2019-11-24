The Rev. David Marston Gillespie (1925 - 2019)
Obituary
GILLESPIE, The Rev. David Marston

died on November 4, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Morristown, New Jersey on March 16, 1925, he graduated from Yale University in 1951 and Berkeley Divinity School in 1954. His ministry of 63 years included serving as the Dean of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco and as affiliate clergy at Saint Philip's, Tucson. Memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philips in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 24, 2019
