COPINS, David Nelson



passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Born in Boston, MA, November 21, 1940, to Judge Hy and Edna Copins, David and his family moved to Tucson in 1945. In his formative years, David attended several military academies including Pasadena Military Academy and others in Ohio and Michigan, learning and nurturing the many skills that personified David. David cherished his family and prided himself in being a friend to anyone he ever met. Walking along the streets of Tucson, people constantly stopped to chat with him - he never knew a stranger. Primarily interested in improving the lives of people with developmental disabilities, David was very active with the ARC- Association for Retarded Citizens. He served as a member of the Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council for over 35 years, hardly ever missing a monthly meeting in Phoenix. For the past 15 years, David volunteered at the Postal History Foundation. His calendar was always full - devoting many years to Boy Scout Troop #733 at St. Joseph's Church in addition to entertaining with his keyboard and participating in events at the New Testament Baptist Church. David loved being involved, attending meetings and traveling to conferences. His surviving sister, Barbara Worth, lives in Scottsdale. A Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been his 79th birthday, Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries & Cafe', 505 W. Miracle Mile, Tucson, 85705. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of David's favorite organizations or . Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.







