SNELL, David
1946 - 2020
Passed away July 11, 2020. A second-generation Arizonan, Dave attended Tucson High School and the University of Arizona, graduating from the UA with a BS in Public Administration. Dave went on to work for the City of Tucson from 1970 - 2000, serving as Assistant City Clerk in Administration. Dave had a lifelong love of the sport of fencing dating back to his early days of high school. His favorite weapon was sabre, although he mastered all three --foil, épée and sabre. He mentored several people through the years, as he was mentored himself by Art Olson. He was also an accomplished scholar and published author, in diverse areas, including -- Victorian Military history, 19th century southwestern U.S. history and yes -- Billy the Kid.He was predeceased by his parents, Mike and Amy Snell of Tucson, and his two brothers, Mickey and Ken Snell, also of Tucson. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betsy Snell. Dave's friendship, sharp intellect and wry sense of humor will be missed by the friends he enjoyed in his life. Remembrances may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona - www.communityfoodbank.org
.Given COVID - 19, a celebration of Dave's life will be held at a future date. Details will be provided. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.