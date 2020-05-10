David Stoler
1945 - 2020
STOLER, David

Born July 23, 1945, Helsinki, Finland, passed away May 2, 2020. David worked at Territorial Newspapers for 30 years and retired early enough to enjoy life traveling, biking and most of all spending time with his adoring family. He is survived by his forever loving wife, Nancy; son, Marc (Noaa) and two beautiful grandchildren, Neve and Reece. We are grateful to all the doctors, nurses and staff who took such care to keep him comfortable. A graveside service was held on Monday, May 4, 2020. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice or one that promotes environmental issues. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
May 10, 2020
My condolences and sympathy to Dave's family. Dave was one of the really good guys in the Tucson media business. May he rest in peace.
Mike Bolchalk
Acquaintance
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
