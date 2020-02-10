Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIRKPATRICK, David Vincent



93, was born on March 17, 1926 in San Diego, CA. He passed away on January 19, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. David graduated from Point Loma High School and attended San Diego State College, before entering the army near the end of World War II. David graduated from the USC School of Pharmacy in 1954; his was the first class to be awarded the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) Degree.



Charity Clark and David were married in 1954 and in 1955 they moved to Sierra Madre, CA. David joined Rudolph Hartman at Hartman's pharmacy which he later purchased, and which is still in operation on Baldwin Avenue. David sold the pharmacy in 1985 after 30 years of service to the community. For the next fifteen years, he was a manager for the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacies before he and Charity moved to Tucson, AZ to live with their daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Chris Sparling.



David was a devoted life member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and was a past president of the Alumni group of Pasadena. He was a Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Sierra Madre and a member of the local Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the American College of Pharmacists, California Pharmaceutical Association, International Pharmaceutical Association, the University Club of Pasadena and the QSAD Centurions of USC.



He is survived by his wife, Charity and his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Chris Sparling, of Tucson, AZ. His parents, Chester Davey Kirkpatrick, Ora McGuffin Kirkpatrick, and only brother, Henry Kirkpatrick, preceded him in death. His nephew, Kenton Kirkpatrick, and Kenton's children: Kenton Kirkpatrick, Jr., Christina Jakl, and Brendan Kirkpatrick are his other survivors.



David's presence will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. A private reception will be held by his family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Assistance League of Tucson. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.







