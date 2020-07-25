1/
Dawn Sharon Stillings
1938 - 2020
STILLINGS, Dawn Sharon

age 83, of Tucson, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 10, 1938, in Great falls, Montana, a daughter of the late G.C and Mildred Mulvihill. Dawn is survived by her four children, Kirt Stillings of Dublin, PA, Kris Stillings of Alexandria, VA, Kathy Stillings of Green Lane, PA and Shawn Stillings of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren in her life, Danielle Egli, Corey Stillings and Josh Stillings, Stephanie, Jeremy, Hayley, and Tessa; Dawn is also survived by her brother, Michael Mulvihill and niece, Shiane; also, by six great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Before moving to Arizona Dawn drove for UPS for many years. Dawn was very crafty and an artist, she loved reading and watching Crime drama shows. Dawn moved to Arizona and worked as a Real Estate Broker till her retirement. There will be no services as per Dawn's wishes. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
I worked with Dawn for many years and considered her a great friend.

Marsha Sias
