De Etta Lundell Garner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share De Etta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARNER, De Etta Lundell

passed away the morning of May 28, 2020 while peacefully sleeping in her new home. She fiercely battled with metastatic breast cancer for her last 14 years. She is survived by three of her loving children, Amy, Kacy and Russell as well as six grandchildren. She will be interred with her beloved daughter, Ivy.

De Etta recently celebrated her 72nd birthday. She was born to Leola and Russell Lundell in the beautiful Pima Valley of Arizona. She was a well-respected pharmacist and a bastion of knowledge for the frequent pharmacy questions arising within her community. De Etta will always be remembered for her work ethic, love of knowledge and technology, sense of humor, appreciation of unique aesthetic, and her tenacious spirit.

She demonstrated grace and determination in her final months, repeatedly beating the odds she had been given, inspiring others and showing her unlimited resolve.

The family has deep gratitude for the concern, sympathy, and prayers offered by so many who have known and loved her throughout her life. The charity and compassion extended to DeEtta in her final months have made a profound and lasting impact. Those closest to her will be invited to a life celebration.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved