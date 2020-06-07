GARNER, De Etta Lundell



passed away the morning of May 28, 2020 while peacefully sleeping in her new home. She fiercely battled with metastatic breast cancer for her last 14 years. She is survived by three of her loving children, Amy, Kacy and Russell as well as six grandchildren. She will be interred with her beloved daughter, Ivy.



De Etta recently celebrated her 72nd birthday. She was born to Leola and Russell Lundell in the beautiful Pima Valley of Arizona. She was a well-respected pharmacist and a bastion of knowledge for the frequent pharmacy questions arising within her community. De Etta will always be remembered for her work ethic, love of knowledge and technology, sense of humor, appreciation of unique aesthetic, and her tenacious spirit.



She demonstrated grace and determination in her final months, repeatedly beating the odds she had been given, inspiring others and showing her unlimited resolve.



The family has deep gratitude for the concern, sympathy, and prayers offered by so many who have known and loved her throughout her life. The charity and compassion extended to DeEtta in her final months have made a profound and lasting impact. Those closest to her will be invited to a life celebration.



Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.









