CARSON, Dean Edward
April 19, 1930 - July 31, 2020
On July 31st the heavens opened, the rain pounded down, lightning cracked and thunder roared. God was letting all of the angels know that a great man was coming home. Then he sent a double rainbow to let those of us left behind know that Dean had completed his journey.
Dean was born in Wray, Colorado to Donnie and Gail Carson. He was one of twelve children. He is survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Iris Carson and six children: Kit (Connie), Terry (Diana), Cathie (Mary), Susan Hicks (Dan), Deana Vance (Michael) and John (Lori), as well as17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great- grandchildren. Other survivors include his brother, Leo Carson (Joyce) and sister, Gayle Carson Creswick, as well as scores of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In Wray, Dean's family all lived in a small home that was very crowded but filled with love, chaos, and mischief. He said that he was easy to raise, although from the stories he shared it was evident that he also had an ornery side to him. Dean's early years were filled with chores,work, and school. His first job was at age 11 where he plucked turkeys. He would get paid .15 cents for plucking four turkeys, but he was happy because that was enough for a movie and a burger.
High school was filled with academics, sports and one girl. But not necessarily in that order. Dean lettered in every sport that school offered and was awarded many ribbons and medals. He held several state records in Colorado for a period of time. Dean met his wife, Iris when they were fourteen years old. He said the first time that he saw her in her pigtails and bibbed overalls, playing football, he knew that she was the girl for him. They married in May of 1949 and were blessed to have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year. Their relationshipwas one that legends are made of. They constantly showed as well as told each other howmuch they loved each other. Dean and Iris always wanted six children, three boys and three girls. They said that they believed that it was God's plan and perhaps it was because that is exactly what they got.
In 1952 Dean and Iris moved to Tucson and he went to work at T.B. Mills Construction, which gave him his gateway into building pools and decking. In 1961 he started his own business, Carson Concrete and Decking, which he owned for 50 years until his son, John took it over.Dean was the first exclusive Kooldeck installer in Tucson and his honesty, integrity, work ethic, and dedication to producing work of the highest quality earned him the distinction of being the top concrete man in Tucson. Carson Concrete and Decking was a family owned and operated business. Dean's brothers, sons, daughters, grandsons, nephews, and many other friends worked with Dean throughout the years. But everyone who passed through those doors became family, welcomed into the same love, support, help, brother/sisterhood and moral guidance that Dean and Iris gave their family at home. It was a Carson club and if you were fortunate enough to be included, you were forever changed by the indelible attributes of them. One of the specialpeople that joined our family was Carmine Mauro (the Duke). He was a great friend, family member and surrogate grandfather. Dean's work ethic has also been passed down in the family with his sons and grandsons starting their own businesses.
Some of Carson Concrete's examples of work can be seen in the U of A perimeter signs, El Dorado Place entrance signs, a bridge in Oro Valley, extensive work at the Desert Museum and Tohono Chul Park as well as the overlay floors at Foothills Mall. There were also many premier home builders and landscape architects that contracted with CCD. Dean also served in the capacity as a national and international consultant. He and his crew did projects in Washington D.C., Hawaii, Idaho, Nevis Island, and his brother, Leo oversaw a project in Saudi Arabia. Dean was a hard working man and let's not forget that the job always turned out better if you bit your tongue just right and sometimes threw in a curse word or two.
Dean was also an outdoorsman extraordinaire. He caught his first fish at the age of 6 in the creek behind his house using a string and a safety pin. It was only 5 inches long so he put it back in the creek. Even then he practiced catch and release. Dean's passion was fly fishing, he only kept the fish that were going to be eaten. There were many pictures that hung on the "wall of fame," in Dean and Iris' home in Eagar, Arizona, but to have your picture on the wall, your fish had to be at least twenty-two inches long. Dean was also an avid hunter. He successfully hunted deer, javelina, elk, ducks, pheasant, quail and dove. His forever fishing buddy was Fritz Bernard and they had many memorable trips together. More often than not they spent most of their time trying to get their truck unstuck but great trips all the same. Dean and Iris exposed their family to camping and the outdoors when the kids were very young. It was a huge undertaking to pack up tents and all of the camping gear for six children and the extra kids that always seemed to come along. But they were happy to do it, and they gave their family that unique experience of bonding that can only come from being in nature and sitting around acampfire telling all kinds of stories. Camping has become the number one favored vacation of the rest of the family. Dean was also an excellent gardener. A love that started when he used to help his mother with the family garden. Dean was known for his delicious tomatoes and peach ice cream, homemade from the peaches on his tree.
Being the athlete that Dean was, he naturally became a huge UofA. fan. He watched every UofA sporting event that he could from the boys and girls teams. His chosen attire most often was his UA shirts and cargo shorts. The family would like to thank the UA athletic departmentfor giving Dean countless hours of joy, happiness and once in a while, frustration from watching those events.
At 6'4" tall and 230 pounds, Dean was a big man. At first glance he could look a little intimidating until he smiled that big ol' smile with those big white teeth and shook your hand orhugged you or took you up on his lap to read you a story. Then everyone knew that he was just a gentle giant. Family was everything to Dean. He carried the joy and burden of trying to take care of everyone, and we all knew that he would help us in any way that he could. But family toDean wasn't just his biological family, it was his friends, co-workers, neighbors and their children, and so many others. He treated us all the same way, showing affection, kindness, compassion and teaching lots of life lessons along the way, easy and hard ones. He was so humble, never tooting his own horn. He said that his greatest joy was watching his family grow up into amazing people and he thanked God for that.
Dean wanted to thank the love of his life, Iris, for putting up with him because he said that he could be pretty difficult sometimes. He also wanted her to know that he cherished all of their time together, especially their trip to Tahiti for their 25th anniversary, all of the great times in the White Mountains, all of the sweet talk, kisses they shared, and holding hands at night as they fell asleep right up to the end.
Dean has left a legacy in so many ways, that few people will ever achieve. May those of us left behind strive to continue that legacy in every way that we can. And when you reminisce about your time spent with Dean you may choose to lift a bottle of Corona or a shot of tequila and say "salud." When all is said and done and Dean reached the pearly gates, we believe that the Good Lord told him, job well done Dean! We love you and miss you. Rest easy Pop.
Because of the current Covid situation, a private family service will be held in September. Hopefully in the future we will be able to have a celebration of life service where we can include others. However, an email has been established for those of you that wish to share a story orthoughts with the family. Please email: Paloverdecarson@gmail.com.
Dean's private service will be live streamed on Saguaro Christian Church website. Please check their calendar for the day and time: Saguarocc.org
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saguaro Christian Church memorial garden fund, 8302 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710, phone: 520-296-5901.