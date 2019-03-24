Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah A. BARNETTE. View Sign

BARNETTE, Deborah A. age 65, died unexpectedly on March 15, 2019. She was a life-long Tucsonan. Debbie attended NAU and earned her M.Ed. She taught Special Education for many years at Amphi and Flowing Wells schools, and taught at the State prison in Tucson. Upon retirement, she lived life to the fullest. She loved her volunteer work for TIHAN, participating in the Senior Olympics, golfing and hiking with friends, tending her garden, and of course, the daily dog walks. She also enjoyed Bluegrass music and played banjo with members of the local Desert Bluegrass Association. She was a great "big sister" and was always available to help family, friends, and strangers. She is survived by her father, Bill (Ruby) Barnette; sisters, Linda (Barnette) Hughes and Sharon Barnette; brother, Michael Plumb; stepsister, Geri (Bill) Nichols and family; niece, Suzie (Varnado) Standifer and family; nephew, Alan Brumfield (Anissa) and family; and her beloved dog, Biscuit. She will be greatly missed by her family and many dear friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations suggested to TIHAN www.tihan. Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATIONS AND MORTUARY.





