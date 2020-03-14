Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Lynne Bouchard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOUCHARD, Deborah Lynne



9/11/1953 - 2/13/2020



Debbie was born in Tucson, AZ, to Mabel and Henry Dusterdick. After high school, she started as a teller at the Arizona Bank, and later became the bookkeeper and office manager at the law firm of Haralson Kinerk & Morey for almost twenty years. She started her own accounting business, working out of her home where her clients saw her daughter Jessie grow up. She took night classes, took the CPA exam, and proudly passed on her first try. She eventually moved her practice to her own office where she grew her business and established many friendships. While growing up, she loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and music. After a long hiatus, she took up her violin again, and played in the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra (SASO), Messiah Sing-In, and in her church. She rose to President of SASO and for five years devoted herself to nurturing its purpose of sharing music as widely as possible. She was kind, generous, thoughtful, and always had a smile for everyone. She called it her miracle when her glioblastoma was incidentally diagnosed. She was positive, hopeful, strong and smiling throughout her struggle with the disease. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and sister that anyone could ask for. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY .











