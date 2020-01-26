YOUNG, Deborah Tibbetts
(nee Rieder)
of Tucson Arizona, daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Rieder. She passed away January 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Kitchener, Ontario she moved to Tucson in the early 80's and made it her new home. She loved her yard, the Koi ponds and her garden. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, David; her children, Trevor and Jessica and two granddaughters. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 26, 2020