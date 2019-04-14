Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Watson and Jim PARKER. View Sign

PARKER, Deborah Watson and Jim Deborah, 68, a world traveler, took her final journey on April 8, 2019 to join the love of her life, Jim Parker. Deborah was preceded in death September 25, 2012 by her husband, Jim Parker; her mother, Betty Hovanec and father, Julius Jacob. She spent many years in the travel industry. After surviving a horrific fire, she retired to recover and heal from her burns. Always a strong woman, she did recover and became active in many different community organizations including the Tucson Classics, Executuve Women International and the Arizona Rangers. She came out of retirement to manage two legislative campaigns for Senator Patricia Noland and also worked for Noland in the Superior Court Clerk's Office. Deborah was helped through her last illnesses by her Guardian Angel Bob Petty and her long-time friend, Patricia Noland. Deborah stated recently that she felt blessed by all of the people she had known. Friends are invited to gather and remember her at 5:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Shooter's Steakhouse. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

