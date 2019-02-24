Debra A. CASTELAN

CASTELAN, Debra A. Got her wings and joined her mom and dad in heaven on February 4, 2019. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her family, friends, co-workers and students. There will be a Memorial Celebration at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Hemmel Park across from Edge High School on 1st St. and Tucson Blvd. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 24, 2019
