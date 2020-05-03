DONAHUE, Dee Marie



born November 9, 1926 in Ontario, Oregon to Mary Morris and Theo H. Moore passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020.



Dee was born on the kitchen table of her childhood home that always had "yellow roses strung along the back fence." She loved to ride her horse "Jingles" into town to visit her dad at the historic Moore Hotel built by her grandfather. She was loved by her two older brothers, Paul and Bill who adored her for her sensitivity, kindness and Depression era "tomboy" spirit. At the University of Oregon she met a young World War II Navy veteran, Doug Donahue, whom she married in 1948.



The post war years took them to different university post from Madison, WI, to Richland, WA, to State College, PA and finally to the Physics Department at the University of Arizona. Dee embraced her role as academic wife and mother of five. She made deep and lasting friendships in every community along the way.



Holidays were always festive occasions in Dee's home. Her Christmas and Easter Dinners were lively events which always included a friend or neighbor who was far from their own family. She was an avid tennis player, lover of Opera and the Symphony, a talented quilter, and an excellent seamstress, sewing most of her daughter's childhood dresses. She was a voracious reader, having read War and Peace while nursing her family during the 1957 flu season, and enjoying her Kindle until the very end of her life.



Dee was a devout Catholic who volunteered with the Catholic Charities of Tucson and who would often slip into the Benedictine Sisters Monastery down the street from her Tucson home for afternoon prayers. Her spirituality was a cornerstone of her life.



She loved her Wildcats basketball team. She and Doug were season ticket holders for 49 years and Dee considered all the players "her boys". McKale Center was built on the site of the family's original Tucson home.



She and Doug traveled extensively, including adventures to China, the Middle East and throughout Europe including year- long stints in Germany and England.



She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Doug Donahue; her five children, Mary McCellan (Bill), Patricia Donahue (Paul), Margaret Donahue, Shivaun Wraith (Jim) and Douglas Leo Donahue, as well as her grandchildren, Lorna, Jack, Theo (Ben), Andrew, Tim, Tom, Sean, Ian and Ana Maria and three great- grandchildren, Evelyn, Justino and John Douglas. She will be missed by her many friends and extended Moore and Donahue families.



Plans for a memorial are on hold due to the uncertain world of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Donations can be made in Dees memory to St. Elizabeth's Health Services in Tucson.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store