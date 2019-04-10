Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delia Ruelas DICKSON. View Sign

DICKSON, Delia Ruelas 4/13/1925 - 4/2/2019 Delia entered peacefully into her new journey with her family by her side. She was a 4th generation Tucsonian of "Los Descendientes del Presido de Tucson". She graduated from Tucson High School, Class of '44. She is predeceased by her parents, Francisco and Carmella Ruelas; husband, David Dickson; brother, Gilbert Ruelas; sister, Elsa Sotelo; son, David Michael Dickson; grandson, Francisco Martin Munguia and son-in-law, Harry Walker. Survived by brother, Frank (Vonda) Ruelas; sister, Bertha (Robert) Judge; daughters, Debra Walker, Diane (Manny) Munguia and son, Dwayne Dickson; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Our dear beautiful mother and sister, rest peacefully, your love and caring, was and still is unconditional. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Church. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.





DICKSON, Delia Ruelas 4/13/1925 - 4/2/2019 Delia entered peacefully into her new journey with her family by her side. She was a 4th generation Tucsonian of "Los Descendientes del Presido de Tucson". She graduated from Tucson High School, Class of '44. She is predeceased by her parents, Francisco and Carmella Ruelas; husband, David Dickson; brother, Gilbert Ruelas; sister, Elsa Sotelo; son, David Michael Dickson; grandson, Francisco Martin Munguia and son-in-law, Harry Walker. Survived by brother, Frank (Vonda) Ruelas; sister, Bertha (Robert) Judge; daughters, Debra Walker, Diane (Manny) Munguia and son, Dwayne Dickson; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Our dear beautiful mother and sister, rest peacefully, your love and caring, was and still is unconditional. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Church. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close