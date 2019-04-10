DICKSON, Delia Ruelas 4/13/1925 - 4/2/2019 Delia entered peacefully into her new journey with her family by her side. She was a 4th generation Tucsonian of "Los Descendientes del Presido de Tucson". She graduated from Tucson High School, Class of '44. She is predeceased by her parents, Francisco and Carmella Ruelas; husband, David Dickson; brother, Gilbert Ruelas; sister, Elsa Sotelo; son, David Michael Dickson; grandson, Francisco Martin Munguia and son-in-law, Harry Walker. Survived by brother, Frank (Vonda) Ruelas; sister, Bertha (Robert) Judge; daughters, Debra Walker, Diane (Manny) Munguia and son, Dwayne Dickson; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Our dear beautiful mother and sister, rest peacefully, your love and caring, was and still is unconditional. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Church. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
|
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 10, 2019