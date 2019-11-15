Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Faison. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

FAISON, Delores



was born on August 28, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Harry and Ella Maud Campbell. As a teenager, Delores moved to New York City with her younger brother Harold and her older sister Bernice. Delores had a long career within the federal government and eventually relocated to Arizona where she retired and spent the rest of her life making friends and enjoying her grandchildren.



Delores' federal career began in the 1960's and spanned 35 years. Many of those years were spent with the United States Postal Service where she was the first black woman hired at her station in New York. Delores' career extended into the United States Agricultural Research Service but she eventually returned to the United States Postal Service and retired while at the Cherry Bell station in Tucson, AZ. Delores was frequently recognized and honored for her support and diligence at work.



After retirement, Delores dedicated herself to the service of her community. She began with her own television talk show entitled "Women of Color". She also wrote an article entitled "For Your Information" for the Tucson Sun Press. Her commitment to justice led her to become a member of the Arizona Supreme Court Review Board, and her support for veterans led her to become a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. Delores was also a member The Red Hat Society, which fosters connections among successful women.



Delores was a former President of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees association (NARFE), and a current member of its board of directors. She was an active member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Delores is also a lifetime member of the FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association where she previously sat on its board of directors. Her many accomplishments have led to Delores being memorialized in the University of Arizona's Women's Plaza of Honor in Tucson, AZ.



Delores peacefully made her transition home on October 7th, 2019 at the blessed age of 74 years old. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Campbell; her mother, Ella Maud Campbell; her brothers, Harold Campbell, Jonas Brown, Franklin Brown and James Brown, and her former husband, Ralph Faison. Delores leaves to mourn, her son, Harold Campbell and his wife Priscilla; her grandchildren, Vanessa and Langston Campbell; her sister, Bernice Campbell and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. We will cherish her memory, and she will remain forever in our hearts. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







