ECHLIN, Capt. Delos E.

USN (RET)

passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 79 doing what he loved best. Captain Echlin was a decorated Vietnam veteran who served 26 years on active duty.

Captain Echlin was born May 30, 1941 in Lexington, Kentucky to his parents, Charles and Lydia Echlin. On May 11, 1964, when he was 23 years old he enlisted in the Navy and went on to fly over 131 missions in the Vietnam War. Captain Echlin retired from the Military on July 1, 1990. Captain Echlin married in 1964 to Bonnie Chaples, they had two children. They remained married for 44 years until Bonnie passed in 2008.

Surviving are his brother, Dennis (Sheryl) and Beth (Pete); his sweetheart, Dorothy Sayer; daughter, Kimberly Taylor (Scott); son, John Echlin (Charla) and five grandchildren, Roxanne, Cody, Alexandra, Jack and Elizabeth.

A service with Military Honors is planned for August on Whidbey Island.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
